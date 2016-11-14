Irmin Schmidt to reunite with Can members for London event

Can founding membera Irmin Schmidt and drummer Jaki Liebezeit will perform the band’s music at a one-off event in London next year.

Schmidt and Liebezeit will also be joined by Krautrock pioneers Can’s first singer Malcolm Mooney as they perform under the banner of The Can Project at London’s Barbican theatre on April 8, 2017.

They’ll perform an orchestral reinterpretation of classic Can material with the London Symphony Orchestra, followed by an all-star band of former Can members and long-time admirers paying tribute to Can’s legacy.

Among the guests will be Sonic Youth mainman Thurston Moore.

New material will also be performed on the night, including the world premiere of Schmidt’s piece An Homage To Can, written with Gregor Schwellenbach, which weaves together quotations and abstractions of some of the band’s most renowned pieces.

The event will be opened with by a Q&A with Rob Young, author of a new book devoted to Can, published by Faber & Faber.

Last year, Schmidt was given a knighthood by the French Ministry Of Culture in recognition of his “significant contributions in arts and literature.”

According to the Germany embassy, the French government singled out Schmidt for “his entire work and his great connection and effort between the two countries.”

Further information on The Can Project show and tickets can be found at the Barbican’s website.

Can's Irmin Schmidt: "I needed to prove I could do it on my own.."