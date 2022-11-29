Held By Trees announce new UK live dates

Instrumental prog/post-rock project Held By Trees have announced three UK live dates for January.

The band, who released their acclaimed Solace album last year will play the Portland Arms, Cambridge on January 14, Manchester's Band On The Wall on January 20 and Leeds Brudanell Social Club on January 21.

“I was so excited to bring Held By Trees to the live stage with our first three gigs in October," says multi-instrumentalist and composer David Joseph. "The audiences were mainly made of people who have taken ‘Solace’ to their hearts and we had a great time interpreting the record as a band. The new material seemed to go down well, too - and making sure there was some one-off improvised moments kept each show completely unique. The joy of playing this music is very real to each of us in the band as we listen to each other’s skill. It makes me so happy to see our audience take it all in.”

Alongside Joseph, the live band featurrd several Talk Talk/Mark Hollis alumni including Robbie McIntosh on guitar, Laurence Pendrous on piano, and Andreas Panayi on flute and clarinet. Augmenting the line-up is James Grant on bass, Paul Beavis on drums with additional guests sitting in at different shows.