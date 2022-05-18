Held By Trees announce first ever live dates for October

Prog/post-rock outfit Held By Trees released their self-titled debut album last year

Held By Trees
Instrumental prog/post-rock project Held By Trees have announced that they will play three live dates in October. These will be the very first live dates undertaken by the band, who very much evoke the spirit of Talk Talk in their music.

The band, the brainchild of mainman David Joseph, will play The Half Moon, Putney on October 26, St. Luke's Church, Bournemouth on October 27 and Dareshack, Bristol on October 29.

Alongide Joseph, the live band will include album contributors Robbie McIntosh on guitar, Laurence Pendrous on piano, and Andreas Panayi on flute and clarinet. Augmenting the line-up is James Grant on bass, Paul Beavis on drums with additional guests sitting in at different shows.

“Rehearsals have been going really well and we’re all having a great time bringing these pieces of music to life, allowing them to breathe and go to new places,” said Joseph. “We can’t wait to meet our audience at these dates and show them new material we are working on as well.”

