Heck stream Good As Dead and detail debut album

Heck have made the song Good As Dead available to stream from their upcoming debut album Instructions.

The band, who were forced to change their original name Baby Godzilla last year for legal reasons, kickstart their UK tour with an album release show at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on March 11.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Reynolds says: “Good As Dead is a song about refusing to compromise. Apathy is exhausting. It will strip you of your vitality and make you lose your hunger. Get angry and stay angry.”

Instructions is released on March 11 via NPAG Industries and is available to pre-order now in digital and physical formats.

Heck Instructions Tracklist