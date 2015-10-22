Heck unveil The Breakers video

Heck – formerly known as Baby Godzilla – have released a video for their track The Breakers.
It’s their first single since being forced to change their name for copyright reasons, and it’s set for launch on October 30.
The band brought in a BBC wildlife camera crew to make their performance video unique.
Frontman Matt Reynolds says: “Our end product was something that mimicked the absolute abhorrence of what is probably our nastiest, most pugnacious song to date. The music is a punch in the face and the video is the spinning headache that follows.”
Heck tour the UK starting later this month.
Tour dates
Oct 31: Bristol Exchange
Nov 01: Bournemouth The Anvil
Nov 02: Plymouth Junction
Nov 03: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 04: Stoke Underground
Nov 05: Glasgow Audio
Nov 06: Carlisle The Brickyard
Nov 07: Huddersfield Parish
Nov 08: Leeds Key Club
Nov 10: Birmingham Cellar
Nov 11: St Albans Horn
Nov 12: Derby Venue
Nov 13: Leicester Soundhouse
Nov 14: Burnley Sanctuary Rock Bar
Nov 28: London Black Heart – with Bury Tomorrow