Heck unveil The Breakers video

Heck – formerly known as Baby Godzilla – have released a video for their track The Breakers.

It’s their first single since being forced to change their name for copyright reasons, and it’s set for launch on October 30.

The band brought in a BBC wildlife camera crew to make their performance video unique.

Frontman Matt Reynolds says: “Our end product was something that mimicked the absolute abhorrence of what is probably our nastiest, most pugnacious song to date. The music is a punch in the face and the video is the spinning headache that follows.”

Heck tour the UK starting later this month.

Oct 31: Bristol Exchange

Nov 01: Bournemouth The Anvil

Nov 02: Plymouth Junction

Nov 03: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 04: Stoke Underground

Nov 05: Glasgow Audio

Nov 06: Carlisle The Brickyard

Nov 07: Huddersfield Parish

Nov 08: Leeds Key Club

Nov 10: Birmingham Cellar

Nov 11: St Albans Horn

Nov 12: Derby Venue

Nov 13: Leicester Soundhouse

Nov 14: Burnley Sanctuary Rock Bar

Nov 28: London Black Heart – with Bury Tomorrow