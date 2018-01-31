Heavy Scotland adds more bands to 2018 bill

Heavy Scotland organisers have revealed a further five bands who will play at this year’s festival.

This year’s event is being expanded to three days and will take place at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh between August 31 - September 2, with Carcass, Gama Bomb, Nervosa and Perpetua all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that Hate, Martryium, Sisters Of Suffocation, Whorion and Ost + Front have also been added to the lineup.

A statement reads: “Garnering local and international acclaim, Heavy Scotland is fast becoming Scotland’s national heavy metal festival – and is the largest of its kind in the country’s capital of Edinburgh.

“Borne from a love of all things loud and with a passion for the local scene, Heavy Scotland is an event deserving of the attention so far received. Stay tuned for more information as it comes.”

Heavy Scotland made its debut in 2017, with Behemoth and Arch Enemy topping the bill. They were joined by other artists including Fleshgod Apocalypse, Destruction, Finntroll and Havok.

Tickets for the 2018 event are now available from the official Heavy Scotland website, while further bands will be announced in due course.

