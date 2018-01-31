Disturbed appear to be back in the studio

Disturbed have posted an image on their social media channels suggesting work has begun on new material.

The picture shows a mixing desk with the caption: “Getting started… #disturbedones.”

No other information has been revealed, but frontman David Draiman reported in February last year that they were considering an acoustic EP, which would appear before an album release.

Draiman said: “That’s something we’ve wanted to do for years that we just never had the time or the opportunity to.

“So that we’ll be working on between our LP releases. And then probably 2018 we will head back into the studio to record the next record and hopefully have a release sometime in late 2018 and hit the road 2019 again.”

Disturbed will play at this year’s Rock Fest in Cadott, where they’ll be joined by artists including Halestorm, Dee Snider, Nothing More, Ace Frehley, GWAR, Skid Row, Trivium, Fozzy and Godsmack.

Disturbed’s last studio album was 2015’s Immortalized.

