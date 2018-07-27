Heavy Metal Truants Announce Monster Rock Charity Raffle

Heavy Metal Truants have announced their annual Monster Rock Charity Auction night. It will take place at Jack Solomon's Club, Gt. Windmill Street, London, W1 on Saturday August 18.

The night is in conjunction with Swedish club promoters Heaven's Gate, and all proceeds go to the Heavy Metal Truants' chosen charities: Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust and Childline.

The evening will feature the main raffle, with awesome rock'n'roll prizes to be won, including an array of box sets, signed stuff from labels, promo items and other items you cannot buy!

There'll also be rock Karaoke with Kara Rocks and DJ's, including the now famed Totogeddon slot, til the early hours. The first 50 people through the door will get a free goody bag and the first 100 get a free club drink.

Tickets cost £5 in advance and £7 on the door.

Heavy Metal Truants, the brainchild of former Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, undertake a charity bike ride from London to Download every June, cycling 180 miles over two and a half days raising money for Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust and Childline.

They've been doing the ride since 2013, and have thus far raised over half a million pounds for charity. Various members of the Louder team have cycled with them over the years.