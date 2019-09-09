Heavy Lungs reveal Measure EP and UK and European tour

Bristol outfit Heavy Lungs have announced that they’ll release a new EP later this year.

The five-track recording is titled Measure and it’ll be released on October 10 through Balley Records – and it’ll be launched to coincide with a 24-date UK and European tour.

The rising punk stars are friends with Idles and both camps have previously teamed up for tours and joint releases, with Idles even naming their Joy As An Act Of Resistance track Danny Nedelko after the Heavy Lungs frontman.

Nedelko says: “Measure centres around the undeniable importance of self-worth. From inner observation of myself and of the people around me over the course of past year, I’ve noticed that it can sometimes very much be neglected.

“The purpose of this EP is to hopefully remind us to value ourselves and grow more comfortable in our skin-to believe in ourselves. Our own inner strength and capabilities are vastly superior to our own perception of them.”

Speaking exclusively with Louder, Idles vocalist Joe Talbot adds: “Heavy Lungs have forged an invigorating momentum that has excited me since I first heard them.

“I have no idea where they are going but I will follow. They are a beast and I want the world to know and love them like I do.”

The first single from Measure, (A Bit Of A) Birthday, will be released later this week.

Heavy Lungs: Measure

1. Half Full

2. Self-Worth

3. T.O.T.B

4. (A Bit Of A) Birthday

5. Pacemaker

Heavy Lungs 2019 tour dates

Oct 11: Reading University Student Union , UK

Oct 12: Manchester Neighbourhood Festival, UK

Oct 18: Norwich Wild Paths Festival, UK

Oct 19: Oxford Ritual Union, UK

Oct 20: Cardiff SWN Festival, UK

Oct 23: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Oct 24: Eindhoven Dutch Design Music Week, Netherlands

Oct 25: Amsterdam London Calling, Netherlands

Oct 26: Nijmegen Merleyn, Netherlands

Oct 28: Paris Supersonic, France

Oct 30: Bilbao BIME City, Spain

Oct 31: Madrid Wurlitzer Ballroom, Spain

Nov 01: Guimaraes Mucho Flow, Portugal

Nov 04: Tunbridge Wells The Forum, UK

Nov 05: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

Nov 06: London Camden Assembly, UK

Nov 08: Leeds The Key Club, UK

Nov 09: Lincoln 2Q Festival, UK

Nov 10: Sheffield Record Junkee, UK

Nov 11: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 13: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Nov 14: Stoke-on-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

Nov 15: Liverpool Phase One, UK

Nov 16: Bristol Thekla, UK