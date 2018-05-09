Head With Wings share video for emotive new track Somewhere, Something Gives

Head With Wings - From Worry To Shame 1. Goodbye Sky

2. Somewhere, Something Gives

3. In Memoriam

4. Misanthropy

5. From Worry To Shame

6. Beyond The Wall

7. Stepping Stone

8. In Dark Motel Rooms

9. Treading Lightly

US proggers Head With Wings have released an animated video for their emotive new track Somewhere, Something Gives.

The song will feature on the duo of Joshua Corum and Brandon Cousino’s debut album From Worry To Shame, which is set to arrive on June 1.

The track is centred around the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre which happened in the band’s home state of Connecticut in December 2012.

Gunman Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults at the school - one of the worst mass shootings in the US.

Corum says: “Somewhere, Something Gives poses the question; to what extent are we willing to go to forgive the unforgivable? As a people, can we somehow forgive the unspeakable atrocities committed by those who are suffering themselves?

“The song pulls thematic and lyrical inspiration from the divisive portrayal of gun control and mental health issues in American society.

“Before 2012, it was never my intention to write a song inspired by gun violence, as Head With Wings doesn’t inherently have a specific political agenda in its music, but what I felt on December 14, 2012, was just overwhelming and resonated with the mood of the music we were working on and that marriage was undeniable.

“The sinking feeling that I felt those five or so years ago has never left me. The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary shattered the notion of what was once a safe space for children and replaced it with fear.”

Head With Wings collaborated with Ukrainian director Igor Dovgoteles and his company The Black Soil on the video.

Dovgoteles says: “We often hear news about school shooters in the US. This phenomenon as such is not typical for Ukraine, but we can imagine the depth of the problem and its painfulness. For me, it shares a similar nature with a nightmare. Losing loved ones is difficult in any circumstance, but in the case of school shootings involving the deaths of children, this is an abyss and a very hard topic.

“Time and space for me personally have always been inspirational. In this case, it was a challenge to direct our imagination into something more complicated and real. Something relevant of this planet and of this reality that we share.

“The first thing that we completely understood in The Black Soil is that we do not want to propagate violence. We do not want to show blood. We wanted to avoid all of it and show the inner world of the protagonist; how this can all be in his head, told through images and symbols.

“Joshua has completely shared and supported our initiative in creating the video in our style.”

Last month, Head With Wings released a video for the track Goodbye Sky exclusively with Prog.