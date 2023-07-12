Hayley Griffiths Band return to the road with Metamorphosis tour

Hayley Griffiths has announced that she is ready to take her Hayley Griffiths Band back out on the road, following the birth of her second child. The singer has announced a run of dates for the end of the year dubbed the Metamorphosis tour.

Having recently appeared on a recent run of ZIO dates, Griffiths will now take a live show out on the road in support of her recent albums MELANIE! and Far From Here, which she released earlier this year, and which will see her playing at the newly formed Nene Vally Rock Festival and next year's Fusion Festival.

"It’s taken me some time to even be able to think about music again and slowly get back on social media," says Griffiths. "Being back on stage with ZIO this last fortnight has reignited my love of being on stage and touring and has definitely stirred up the excitement of bringing my two new album releases to life in October. After our debut post-covid set at the inaugural Nene Valley Rock Festival we will be kicking off our Metamorphosis Tour at The Citadel; (which has newly re-opened) and then we will be travelling across the length of the UK from Tavistock to Edinburgh and many locations in between visiting our favourite UK venues.

"Our 2023 Tour will bring a unique and eclectic show that will suit those with diverse musical tastes as we perform a show of 2 contrasting halves! Act 1 will feature songs from my Celtic Album Far From Here, produced by MIke Stobbie (founding member of Pallas) and re-arranged for our band line up and Act 2 will see a change of pace, costume, volume and style as we perform our new prog rock album MELANIE! And it wouldn’t be an HGB Show if it wasn’t wrapped up with a lot of sparkle and glamour for good measure."

Tickets are on sale now direct with each venue. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Sep 3: Nene Valley Rock festival

Oct 14: St. Helens The Citadel

Oct 15: Cardiff Acapela

Oct 19: Edinburgh The Caves

Oct 20: Lowdham Village Hall}

Oct 22: London The Lower Third

Oct 24: Southampton 1865

Oct 25: Milton Keynes The Stables

Oct 28: Tavistock The Wharf

Oct 29: Bilston The Robin

Feb 2: Guildford The Electric Theatre

Feb 3: Stourport Fusion Festival

