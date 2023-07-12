Hayley Griffiths Band return to the road with Metamorphosis tour

By Jerry Ewing
published

Hayley Griffiths announces band shows for later this year following her return to the stage recently with ZIO

Hayley Griffiths
Hayley Griffiths has announced that she is ready to take her Hayley Griffiths Band back out on the road, following the birth of her second child. The singer has announced a run of dates for the end of the year dubbed the Metamorphosis tour.

Having recently appeared on a recent run of ZIO dates, Griffiths will now take a live show out on the road in support of her recent albums MELANIE! and Far From Here, which she released earlier this year, and which will see her playing at the newly formed Nene Vally Rock Festival and next year's Fusion Festival. 

"It’s taken me some time to even be able to think about music again and slowly get back on social media," says Griffiths. "Being back on stage with ZIO this last fortnight has reignited my love of being on stage and touring and has definitely stirred up the excitement of bringing my two new album releases to life in October. After our debut post-covid set at the inaugural Nene Valley Rock Festival we will be kicking off our Metamorphosis Tour at The Citadel; (which has newly re-opened) and then we will be travelling across the length of the UK from Tavistock to Edinburgh and many locations in between visiting our favourite UK venues.

"Our 2023 Tour will bring a unique and eclectic show that will suit those with diverse musical tastes as we perform a show of 2 contrasting halves! Act 1 will feature songs from my Celtic Album Far From Here,  produced by MIke Stobbie (founding member of Pallas) and re-arranged for our band line up and Act 2 will see a change of pace, costume, volume and style as we perform our new prog rock album MELANIE! And it wouldn’t be an HGB Show if it wasn’t wrapped up with a lot of sparkle and glamour for good measure."

Tickets are on sale now direct with each venue. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Hayley Griffiths Band

The Hayley Griffiths Band Metamorphosis 2023 tour dates

Sep 3: Nene Valley Rock festival
Oct 14: St. Helens The Citadel
Oct 15: Cardiff Acapela
Oct 19: Edinburgh The Caves
Oct 20: Lowdham Village Hall}
Oct 22: London The Lower Third
Oct 24: Southampton 1865
Oct 25: Milton Keynes The Stables
Oct 28: Tavistock The Wharf
Oct 29: Bilston The Robin
Feb 2: Guildford The Electric Theatre
Feb 3: Stourport Fusion Festival

