Hawkwind announce live At The Roundhouse package

Hawkwind have announced that they’ll release a new live package later this year.

Titled At The Roundhouse, the performance was captured at the iconic London venue in May this year – and it’ll launch on December 8 on 2CD/DVD via Cherry Red Records.

The show was the first time in 40 years that Hawkwind had played The Roundhouse, and 45 years since they performed there for the Greasy Truckers Party album.

Hawkwind leader Dave Brock says: “Yes, it was really good fun playing back at The Roundhouse. After not playing there since 1977 – when we had Motorhead support us – it brought back many fine memories for me. Great venue!”

The May 26 performance culminated with former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell joining the band for encore performances of Brainbox Pollution and Silver Machine – the hit version of which was recorded at The Roundhouse in 1972.

A multi-disc vinyl edition will follow in early 2018, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Find the cover art, packaging and tracklist below.

Hawkwind At The Roundhouse tracklist

CD1

Ascent We Took The Wrong Step Years Ago The Watcher Born To Go First Landing You Better Believe It Earthbound Have You Seen Them Vegan Lunch

CD2

Steppenwolf Darklands Magnu Golden Void Synchronised Blue Deep Cavern Into The Woods The Machine Welcome Brainbox Pollution Silver Machine

