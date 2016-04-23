Hatebreed: Inside The Concrete Confessional

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta describes the importance of demos as part of the songwriting process for the band’s forthcoming album The Concrete Confessional in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Due May 13 via Nuclear Blast, the group’s seventh record was produced by longtime collaborator Zeuss.

Jasta sees the demo process as a way to fully flesh out ideas before hitting the studio, even when the band members create material individually.

Jasta explains: “It wasn’t like we all got in the room at the same time and ran through everything, but we did make sure that we all got in the room to demo everything out once we had the basic ideas. And then we were able to live with the demos a while.

“Certain ideas showed themselves later in the process and I think that’s why it was important for us to have me and Chris Beattie put all our ideas together and then choose from the best ones…the ones that would really hit hard.”

In addition to regular formats, The Concrete Confessional is available for pre-order from Nuclear Blast as an exclusive CD/beanie bundle and a limited edition white vinyl version.

Hatebreed have previewed the album ahead of release with a lyric video for the lead track A.D.

The band launch their 2016 tour with the European Impericon Festival this weekend, which includes a May 2 appearance at Manchester Academy and a May 3 stop at London’s O2 Forum.

A North American run starts in Cleveland, OH on May 13, the same day The Concrete Confessional hits stores.

Hatebreed The Concrete Confessional tracklist

A.D. Looking Down The Barrel Of Today Seven Enemies In The Walls From Grace We’ve Fallen Us Against Us Something’s Off Remember When Slaughtered In Their Dreams The Apex Within Walking The Knife Dissonance Serve Your Masters

IMPERICON FESTIVAL TOUR

Apr 22: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Apr 23: Leipzig Agra, Germany

Apr 24: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Apr 25: Oslo BLA, Norway

Apr 26: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 27: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium

May 01: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 02: Manchester Academy, UK

May 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 04: Paris Les Docks De Paris, France

May 05: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

May 06: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 07: Munich Zenith, Germany

THE CONCRETE CONFESSIONAL TOUR

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

May 28: Pryor Creek Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio Rivercity Rockfest, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: So Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT