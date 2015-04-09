Hark debut Palendromeda video

Taken from the band’s latest album Crystalline, Welsh power trio Hark have unveiled the new video for Palendromeda.

Speaking about the video, frontman Jimbob Isaac says: “I’ve taken the role of art director, as well as co-director along side the super talented Rhodri Thomas. We’ve conjured up a video that gives fans further insight to the visual world of Hark. It was a fun shoot, super DIY in approach, and we wrapped in two days.”

Hark are just getting ready to tour the UK with Prong (dates below), which Jimbob is obviously excited about.

“Having the chance to tour with such ground breaking visionaries as Prong, is an opportunity we can’t wait to fulfil. As well as having the commonality of being power trios, both bands champion the cross pollination of genres and influences, and we’re more than happy to be a part of such a diverse tour.”

21st April: Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 22 April: Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 23 April: London, O2 Islington Academy 24 April: Bristol, O2 Academy

Order your copy of Crystalline here.