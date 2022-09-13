Halloween Ends with John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies' The Procession

Film director and musician John Carpenter, son Cody Carpenter and Godson Daniel Davies, have streamed The Procession, which you can listen to below.

It's the first new music to have been released from the upcoming original soundtrack to the film Halloween Ends, the final instalment of the long-running Halloween film saga, which will be released digitally on October 14 and physically on January 20 through Sacred Bones.

Halloween Ends is the third and final part of director David Gordon Green's trilogy which began with the 2018 relaunch Halloween and added Halloween Kills in 2021. The new film sees John Carpenter, director of the 1978 original and 1981 sequel, for which he also composed the music (as he did for 1982's Halloween III: Season Of The Witch), return to compose the music once again alongside son Cody and Godson Daniel Davies.

As with the soundtracks to 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends was recorded in its entirety at John Carpenter’s home studio and Daniel’s studio.

“The three of us compose, perform, and record all the music, and everything is mixed by Daniel together with John Spiker” says John Carpenter. “The main themes have all been passed down from the original Halloween. We have refined them and created new themes for new characters.”

In the new film Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies: Halloween Ends

1. Where Is Jeremy?

2. Halloween Ends (Main Title)

3. Laurie's Theme Ends

4. The Cave

5. Drags To The Cave

6. Evil Eyes

7. Transformation

8. Because of You

9. Requiem For Jeremy

10. Kill The Cop

11. Corey and Michael

12. Corey’s Requiem

13. The Junk Yard

14. Where Are You?

15. Bye Bye Corey

16. The Fight

17. Before Her Eyes

18. The Procession

19. Cherry Blossoms

20. Halloween Ends (End Titles)