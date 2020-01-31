Haken, Voyager, I Built The Sky and more added to Radar Festival line-up

Radar Festival have announced their second wave of acts appearing at this year's second new progressive and post rock music festival.

British prog rockers Haken are announced as second headliners, Australian proggers Voyager and I Built The Sky, guitarists Jakub Zytecki, Nick Johnston and David Maxim Mcic and Scottish prog metallers Tiberius are among the acts that have been added.

They join a bill that already features the UK debut of Swedish fusion proggers Dirty Loops, Australian prog guitarist Plini, Toska, Physics House Band and more.

"We are delighted to be able to announce the next wave of bands for Radar 2020," festival organiser Catherine Jackson tells Prog. "The 'difficult second festival' puts pressure on ensuring that we meet the high expectations we set others and ourselves by having such a varied and successful inaugural year with Radar 2019.



"The first wave saw the announcement of the first ever UK show by Dirty Loops, and we are keeping to the formula of providing a wealth of fantastic progressive music by announcing Haken as our other headliners for 2020. Our intention is always to pour a mix of artists, styles, genres and surprises into a huge melting pot to curate an unforgettable Radar experience. There's a true mix of heavier sounds such as Palm Reader to the beautifully melodic Voyager and we recognise that the music taste of our audience is as wide as ours, the curators.



"We have an amazing third wave announcement coming in the next few months, it's going to be difficult to contain our excitement as the whole festival is laid out for you all to enjoy, and we can't wait to do it all again."

The festival returns to its Guildford base of the Casino Nightclub and will take place on July 31 and August 1. Early bird tickets have completely sold out, but weekend tickets, costing £68.88, are available here.