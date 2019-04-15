Haken, Pendragon and Goblin added to Cruise To The Edge

Cruise To The Edge have been busy announcing more acts for next year's Cruise, with British prog rock bands Halen and Pendragon leading the way along with Italian prog legends Goblin. Next year's Cruise runs from March 27 - April 1, taking in Miami, Belize and Honduras.

Joining the on the 2020 bill are fellow British proggers Lifesigns, US bass legend Stu Hamm, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather's jam band Nerve Bundle and US prog rockers Glass Hammer.

This follows last week's revelation that Marillion, Anathema, Flying Color, Riverside, Moon Safari, The Flower Kings, Gong, Simon Phillips' Protocol, Le Orme and Marbin would all be joining hosts Yes on the 2020 Cruise.

Details on prices for next year's Cruise can now be found on the Cruise To The Edge website.

You can read a full report of this year's Cruise To The Edge in the current issue of Prog Magazine, which you can purchase online here.