Haken finish album no.5 and announce co-headline tour with Leprous

Haken have checked in from the studio to reveal that they’ve completed work on their fifth studio album.

The band produced and mixed the record with Adam "Nolly" Getgood, with drummer Ray Hearne reporting last month that the former Periphery member was “coming up with some crazy and amazing sounding stuff.”

And in a new statement, Haken say: “We can now announce that our fifth album is now in the can! We always set out to do something a bit different with each album, but this one has surpassed what we had hoped to achieve.

“It's been an absolute pleasure working with Adam 'Nolly' Getgood on the production and mix and we couldn't be happier with the results. We can’t wait for everybody to hear it!”

To mark the news, the band have also announced a co-headline tour of North America with Leprous. Bent Knee will also join them on the dates, which will take place in October, November and December.

Haken say: “We’ve been talking about getting out on the road with our good mates Leprous again since our European jaunt with them back in 2014.

“Both our bands have gone from strength to strength in terms of our live shows since then, and we’re excited to see what they have planned, as well as playing brand new music from our forthcoming album.

“We’re also stoked to have Bent Knee along with us. It sure to be an epic night of music, don’t miss it!”

Leprous vocalist Einar Solberg adds: “It's finally happening! I think the request we've gotten the most was, ‘Please tour together with Haken!’ Almost more often than, Come to Chile!’

“We actually did a tour together once in the UK back in 2014, and we have wanted to do a more comprehensive tour for a long time, but it just never worked out until now.

“We've been friends with Haken for quite a while, and to tour with them is long overdue. I think this is a great package for most prog fans, as it unites two pretty different approaches to the genre in one evening. And yet, despite our quite different approaches, I know for sure that we share a lot of fans and this package should make for fantastic shows for everyone!”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (July 13).

Haken & Leprous with Bent Knee 2018 tour dates

Oct 30: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 31: Toronto Opera House, ON

Nov 01: Montreal Astral, QC

Nov 02: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Nov 03: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Nov 04: Boston The Sinclair, MA

Nov 06: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Nov 08: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Nov 09: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 10: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Nov 11: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Nov 13: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Nov 14: Austin Barracuda, TX

Nov 16: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Nov 17: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Nov 18: San Francisco August Hall, CA

Nov 19: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Nov 20: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Nov 21: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

Nov 23: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Nov 24: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Nov 25: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Nov 26: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Nov 27: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Nov 29: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Nov 30: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Dec 01: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL