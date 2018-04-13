Haken announce first ever live album L-1VE

Haken - Live 1. affinity.exe/Initiate 2. In Memoriam 3. 1985 4. Red Giant 5. Aquamedley 6. As Death Embraces 7. Atlas Stone 8. Cockroach King 9. The Architect 10. The Endless Knot 11. Visions DVD Bonus Material: 1. Falling Back to Earth 2. Earthrise 3. Pareidolia 4. Crystallised

British prog-metal heroes Haken have announced their very first live album.

Titled L-1VE, the album was recorded at the Melkweg in Amsterdam on their 10th anniversary tour in 2017. It features a set spanning the band’s decade-long career, including affinity.exe/Initiate, In Memoriam, The Architect and Visions.

L-1VE is released on June 22 and will be available as a 2CD/2DVD package and a digital download. The live audio was mixed by Neal Morse & Winery Dogs alumni Jerry Guidroz. The DVD also includes 4 bonus tracks filmed at ProgPower USA 2016, and includes a cameo appearance from ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy.

“We know our existing fans have been crying out for this for some time now,” say the band in a statement. “Whilst we have filmed and recorded many shows in the past we have always felt there were elements of our shows that could be improved 'visually' before we documented and immortalised this for the world to see and that the timing for a live release never felt right for us.

“It is largely due to the will of the people that the idea of this project became a reality. Both the band and the label were inundated with emails requesting a live release in some shape or form, and it was actually rather flattering, so giving the people what they wanted just felt like the right thing to do.”

Haken also revealed that they are working a new studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Affinity.

“We’re currently getting our teeth stuck into the writing process for Album 5 and great ideas are forming and evolving as we speak. It’s still early days but there is a sense among us that Haken may take a darker path with this one,” say the band. “However, the playing field is still wide open and the direction this record takes could alter at any point. One thing is certain: We will endeavour to stick to our mandate of strong melodies and killer riffs!”