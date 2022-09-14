Haken announce European co-headline tour with Between The Buried & Me

UK prog rockers Haken have announced their first European tour since December 2019. The band will co-headline the Island In Limbo tour with US prog metallers Between The Buried And Me in February, March and April 2023.

The tour kicks off on February 21 in Hamburg, Germany and runs through to April 5 in Gothenberg, Sweden and also includes what will be the band's biggest UK show. Support comes from experimental rockers Cryptodira. You can see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

"After three years away, and two cancelled tours due to the pandemic, our return to the European stage is going to feel very powerful indeed," exclaism Halen singer Ross Jennnings. "We've missed all those familiar faces in the audience, and can't wait to welcome all the new fans to be part of the Haken live experience, too!

"With new material imminent, and a bunch of songs from 'Virus' still not performed live, we're super excited to put the set list together for this run.

"We are also ecstatic to reunite with our dear friends and progressive metal cohorts, Between the Buried And Me as our co-headliners.

"The tour stops at some of our bucket list venues, including London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, which is set to be our biggest London show to date! What could be better than celebrating our musical journey so far at the ultimate homecoming venue?!"

Haken have been putting the finishing touches to their latest album, the follow-up to 2020's Virus, which will be the first since original keyboard player Pete Jones rejoined the band. Haken released a new single, Nightingale, in April.

(Image credit: Press)

Feb 21: GER Hambrug Gruenspan

Feb 22: GER Leipzig Werk 2-Kulturfabrik

Feb 23: GER Belrin Heimathafen Neukölln

Feb 24: POL Warsaw Proxima

Feb 25: CZE Prague Palac Arkopolis

Feb 26: AUS Vienna Simm City

Feb 28: HUN Budapest Dürer Kert

Mar 1: GER Munich Freiheitshalle

Mar 2: GER Karlsruhe Stadtmitte

Mar 3: SWI Aarau Kiff Saal

Mar 4: ITA Milan New Age

Mar 6: FRA Lyon Ninkasi Kao

Mar 8: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2,

Mar 9: SPA Madrid Mon

Mar 10: PSA Murcia Garaje

Mar 11: SPA Seville Custom

Mar 12: POR Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo

Mar 13: POR Porto Hard Club

Mar 15: FRA Toulouse Connexion Live

Mar 16: FRA Nantes Ferrailleur

Mar 17: FRA Paris Alhambra

Mar 19: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Mar 20: GER Cologne Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Mar 21: BEL Antwerp Trix Club

Mar 22: NED Tilburg 013 Poppodium

Mar 23: UK Bristol SWX

Mar 24: UK Manchester Academy 2

Mar 25: UK Glasgow The Garage

Mar 26: UK London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 28: DEN Aarhus Voxhall

Mar 29: NOR Oslo Rockefeller

Mar 30: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset Kransal

Mar 31: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Apr 2: FIN Tampere Olympia-kortelli

Apr 3: FIN Helsinki Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Apr 5: SWE Gothenberg Pustervik

