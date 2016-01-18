Hacktivist issue Buszy video

Hacktivist have released a video for their track Buszy and confirmed their debut album will be out in March.

The Milton Keynes five-piece will release Outside The Box on March 4 via UNFD. Buszy is the first single to be taken from the record.

On the track, co-vocalist Ben Marvin says: “This song is about partying, tour life and dedication to our H team – living the life we want and not letting anything get in our way.

“Buszy in Milton Keynes is a place we’ve all grown up with. They used to put club nights on there and there’s also a skatepark. It also was used for community projects, but unfortunately it is being shut down by the council in another example of profit over people.

“We did the best we could to keep it going but our voices were unheard. We decided to name our song after it and get a video shoot booked in before it got shut down, so I want people to take away from it the fact that no matter what, you gotta do what you love and you gotta fight for what you believe in. No matter what or who is against you.”

Hacktivist have also added shows to their planned European touring schedule.

Feb 26: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Feb 27: Peterborough Met Lounge, UK

Feb 28: Southampton Joiners, UK

Mar 01: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Mar 02: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

Mar 05: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Mar 07: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Mar 08: Wroclaw Klub Firlej, Poland

Mar 09: Budapest A38 Hajo, Hungary

Mar 18: Sankt Pauli Rock Cafe, Germany

Mar 21: Paris Le Backstage By The Mill, France

May 24: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

May 25: London Koko, UK

May 26: Manchester Ritz, UK

May 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jun 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands