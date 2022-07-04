Gwenno shares new video for N.Y.C.A.W

Cornish language art rocker Gwenno has released a new video for her song N.Y.C.A.W.. The only Welsh-language song on her latest album Tresor, which has just been released through Heavenly Recordings, the title is an acronym for Nid yw Cymru ar Werth or Wales is not for Sale, a well-known slogan in Wales against the rise of second homes,

“A satirical prod at our current neoliberalist thinking, N.Y.C.A.W. (a well-known slogan in Wales against the rise of second homes) is a gentle reminder that community will always trump capitalism, and that all that matters in the end is love," Gwenno explains.

"We took a trip to Berlin to work with our good friend Steve Glashier, to celebrate the tradition of protest and as an homage to the brilliant Fideo 9 TV series which took Welsh language bands to Europe to film pop videos in the 90s.”

Tresor, which translates as Treasure, is Gwenno's third album, and her second sung almost entirely in Cornish (Kernewek). Written in St. Ives, Cornwall, just prior to the lockdowns of 2020 and completed at home in Cardiff during the pandemic.

Gwenno has previously released videos for An Stevel Nowydh and Men An Toll.

Get Tresor.