Gwenno shares new video for N.Y.C.A.W

By ( ) published

Cornish language art rocker Gwenno has just released her third album Tresor

Gwenno
(Image credit: Press)

Cornish language art rocker Gwenno has released a new video for her song N.Y.C.A.W.. The only Welsh-language song on her latest album Tresor, which has just been released through Heavenly Recordings, the title is an acronym for Nid yw Cymru ar Werth or Wales is not for Sale, a well-known slogan in Wales against the rise of second homes,

“A satirical prod at our current neoliberalist thinking, N.Y.C.A.W. (a well-known slogan in Wales against the rise of second homes) is a gentle reminder that community will always trump capitalism, and that all that matters in the end is love," Gwenno explains.

"We took a trip to Berlin to work with our good friend Steve Glashier, to celebrate the tradition of protest and as an homage to the brilliant Fideo 9 TV series which took Welsh language bands to Europe to film pop videos in the 90s.”

Tresor, which translates as Treasure, is Gwenno's third album, and her second sung almost entirely in Cornish (Kernewek). Written in St. Ives, Cornwall, just prior to the lockdowns of 2020 and completed at home in Cardiff during the pandemic.

Gwenno has previously released videos for An Stevel Nowydh and Men An Toll.

Get Tresor.

Gwenno

(Image credit: Heavenly Recordings)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.