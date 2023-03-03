Guns N' Roses to headline Glastonbury 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Blondie, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Nova Twins and many more also announced

Glastonbury has revealed its stacked lineup for 2023's edition of the festival. In its first major announcement following the news back in December that Elton John would be headlining the Sunday night, the festival has confirmed that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will be headlining the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Friday and Saturday night respectively.

Also joining this year's festival, which takes place from June 21-25 at its longtime home in Worthy Farm, Pilton, are the likes of Blondie, Måneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Rina Sawayama, Slowthai, Nova Twins, Royal Blood and dozens more.

Tickets for Glastonbury are long sold out, with a very limited number of resales expected to become available soon. Head to the official Glastonbury website for more info.

Check out the full Glastonbury 2023 lineup so far via the poster below. Dozens more bands are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with official set times likely to be revealed closer to the festival.

(Image credit: Glastonbury)

Speaking back in December on Elton John's headline set, which will serve as the final show on his huge Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis stated: "This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

"I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 and celebrate the greatest festival in the world!" commented Elton John himself. "Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers - the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final UK show - it’s going to be emotional."