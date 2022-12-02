Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023

Elton John has been confirmed to headline the Sunday night of Glastonbury Festival 2023. The announcement marks both Elton John's first ever set at the UK's biggest music festival, as well as what will be his final ever UK show, taking place on his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which has taken in hundreds of dates around the world.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year," says Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis. "This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

"I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 and celebrate the greatest festival in the world!" comments Elton John. "Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers - the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final UK show - it’s going to be emotional."

Glastonbury tickets are currently sold out, having all sold in under an hour last month, though a resale of returned tickets is expected next year ahead of the festival. No other artists have been announced as yet, with the lineup due to be revealed in the Spring.

Glastonbury Festival returned after a three-year hiatus earlier this year, with headline sets from pop superstar Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and hip hop trailblazer Kendrick Lamar. Other artists who played this year include Diana Ross, Years & Years, Idles, Lorde, Pet Shop Boys, Turnstile, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and many more.