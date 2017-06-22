Guns N’ Roses share European tour round-up clip

Guns N’ Roses have released a video featuring footage from the first part of their current European tour.

The video shows clips from Dublin, Bilbao, Lisbon, Madrid, Zurich, Imola and Munich and is backed by Appetite For Destruction classic Mr Brownstone.

It’s also been announced that GNR will play an intimate invite-only show at New York’s Apollo Theater on July 20 – before the official start of the North American leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

The show has been organised to mark the announcement of the band’s own SiriusXM channel, which will run from July 13-22.

Guns N’ Roses’ European tour continues tonight (June 22) at Hannover’s Messegelande, in Germany. Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 22: Hannover Messegelande, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 27: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Jarva Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letiste Letnany, Czech Republic

Jul 07: St Denis Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Wien Ernst Happen Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 20: New York Apollo Theater, NY

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Maracanã Stadium, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sep 26: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sep 29: Estadio Monumental Santiago, Chile

Oct 01: Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, La Plata, Argentina

Oct 08: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 11: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 15: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 22: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Oct 26: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Oct 29: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Nov 02: Little Caesers Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov 06: United Center, Chicago, IL

Nov 10: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Nov 14: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Nov 17: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 21: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Nov 24: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 25: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Guns N’ Roses “planning” new album

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+