30 Guns N’ Roses fans arrested at New Jersey show

A total of 30 people were arrested at Saturday night’s Guns N’ Roses show in New Jersey.

The gig at the MetLife Stadium saw fans detained for a variety of reasons, with radio station New Jersey 101.5 reporting that one woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Other offences confirmed by local police include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal trespassing, and drug possession.

Guns N’ Roses are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour, which sees Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited on stage together for the first time since 1993.

The run of shows continue on July 27 when the band play Atlanta’s Georgia Dome.

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

