Guns N' Roses release footage of first Las Vegas reunion show

Guns N’ Roses have released video footage from their first reunion show in Las Vegas which took place last month.

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan performed sold out gigs at Sin City’s T-Mobile Arena on April 8 and 9 after confirming they’d reunited earlier this year.

The 30-second clip – which can be viewed below – shows the band onstage, soundtracked by their hit Welcome To The Jungle. Vocalist Rose performed the shows from Dave Grohl’s ‘throne’ after breaking his foot at an earlier warm-up show in LA.

They followed up the Vegas shows with gigs in Mexico City and at Coachella. Next month, they return to the road after Axl Rose returns from his stint fronting AC/DC as a guest singer.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

AC/DC with Axl Rose: The First Review