Guns N' Roses to play intimate LA show tonight

The reunited Guns N’ Roses will perform an intimate show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles tonight.

The gig was announced on the band’s Facebook page earlier today, with tickets priced at $10 and available only at the Gibson Brands store on Sunset Boulevard, formerly a Tower Records outlet.

Tickets – which were available strictly on a one-per-person basis – sold out within an hour of the announcement, according to a follow-up Facebook post.

A press release reads: “While in the queue, fans are invited to start the celebratory day with a trip down memory lane in the venue where Slash used to work – GNR amateur historians also know Axl worked across the street at the now defunct Tower Video – as the old Tower store will be transformed into a complete interactive GNR experience with a memorabilia exhibit curated by Blaine Halvorson, designer of MadeWorn.

“The exhibit opens at 12noon and will include historic items such as members’ classic attire, original artwork, personal awards and more.

“Additionally, GNR exclusive merchandiser Bravado will be onsite with a pop-up shop featuring exclusive merchandise to celebrate the April 1 Troubadour appearance.”

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan confirmed their reunion earlier this year and previously confirmed six shows, as well as releasing a list of cities they aim to hit on a summer tour.

As well as announcing tonight’s Troubadour gig, today GNR also added dates and venues to the list of cities they will play in the summer. However, St Louis, Missouri, appears to have been removed as a venue after being included on the original list teased last week.

Guns N’ Roses reunion shows 2016

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA