Guns N’ Roses premiere lyric video for 1986 track Shadow Of Your Love

Guns N’ Roses have released a lyric video for their track Shadow Of Your Love.

The song was originally recorded during the band’s 1986 Sound City sessions, with a live version appearing on the 12-inch version of GNR's 1987 single It’s So Easy and again as a B-side of 1991’s Live And Let Die single.

The band played the long-lost B-side live at their show in Odense, Denmark, earlier this month – and it’ll also be included on the upcoming Appetite For Destruction reissue.

It’s set to arrive later this week on June 29 via UMC/Polydor in various formats including CD, 2CD deluxe edition, 2LP 180g vinyl, a super deluxe edition CD box set and a massive Locked N’ Loaded vinyl box set.

The box set is limited to 10,000 copies worldwide, will include the 4CD super deluxe edition featuring the album newly remastered for the first time, B-Sides N’ EPs, the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More recordings, and the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP which also contains Shadow Of Your Love.

A Blu-ray audio disc will contain the album, bonus tracks and promotional videos in 5.1 surround sound, along with the video for It’s So Easy which was originally shot in 1989 but not released until earlier this year.

A total of six replica 7-inch singles also be included, plus a vinyl pressing of Shadow Of Your Love on yellow vinyl, along with a 96-page book with previously unreleased photos from frontman Axl Rose’s personal archive.

In total, the entire collection will feature 73 tracks, of which 49 are previously unreleased.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on the road across Europe on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction Deluxe Edition

The ultimate Appetite For Destruction package for Guns N’ Roses die-hards. A total of 73 tracks are included - 49 of them previously unreleased along with a load of bonus content.View Deal

Guns N’ Roses 2018 European tour dates

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden