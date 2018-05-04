Guns N’ Roses unleash massive $1000 Appetite For Destruction Locked N’ Loaded box set

After days of rumours and speculation, Guns N’ Roses have finally confirmed that their classic debut album Appetite For Destruction is to be remastered and released this summer.

It will arrive on June 29 via UMC/Polydor in various formats including CD, 2CD deluxe edition, 2LP 180g vinyl, a super deluxe edition CD box set and a massive Locked N’ Loaded vinyl box set.

The box set, which is limited to 10,000 copies worldwide, will include the 4CD super deluxe edition featuring the album newly remastered for the first time, B-Sides N’ EPs, the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More recordings, and the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP which contains the extra track Shadow Of Your Love.

A Blu-ray audio disc will contain the album, bonus tracks and promotional videos in 5.1 surround sound, along with the video for It’s So Easy which was originally shot in 1989 but never finished.

A total of six replica 7-inch singles also be included, plus a vinyl pressing of Shadow Of Your Love on yellow vinyl, along with a 96-page book with previously unreleased photos from frontman Axl Rose’s personal archive.

In total, the entire collection will feature 73 tracks, of which 49 are previously unreleased.

The Locked N’ Loaded edition will also come with:

• 12 new illustration lithos – visualising each song from the album

• 5 Metal band skull face rings

• 5 Metal band skull face lapel pins

• 5 Metal guitar picks with band skull faces & signatures

• 5 previously unseen band member lithos

• 5 GN’R Logo Buttons

• Robert Williams painting litho

• Replica ‘85/’86 gig banner

• Welcome To The Jungle video invite flyer – originally drawn by Slash

• Turntable mat

• Microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth

• 7-inch large hole adapter

• 6 replica early years gig flyers

• 6 iron-on stitched logo patches

• 2-inch collectable coin

• Bandana with silver metallic ink

• 2 wall posters

• Temporary band member tattoos

• 3 replica ticket stubs

• Numbered certificate of authenticity

See a gallery of the box set contents along with an unboxing video below.

All five versions of Appetite For Destruction are now available for pre-order.

Guns N’ Roses will head out on tour across Europe this summer, including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

CD1: Appetite For Destruction

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. It's So Easy

3. Nightrain

4. Out Ta Get Me

5. Mr. Brownstone

6. Paradise City

7. My Michelle

8. Think About You

9. Sweet Child O' Mine

10. You're Crazy

11. Anything Goes

12. Rocket Queen

CD2: B-Sides N’ EPs

1. Reckless Life

2. Nice Boys

3. Move To The City (Live)

4. Mama Kin

5. Shadow Of Your Love (Live)

6. You’re Crazy (Acoustic Version)

7. Patience

8. Used To Love Her

9. You’re Crazy

10. It’s So Easy (Live)

11. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Live)

12. Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

CD 3: 1986 Sound City Session

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. Nightrain

3. Out Ta Get Me

4. Paradise City

5. My Michelle

6. Think About You

7. You’re Crazy

8. Anything Goes

9. Rocket Queen

10. Shadow Of Your Love

11. Heartbreak Hotel

12. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

CD 4 – 1986 Sound City Session N’ More

1. Shadow Of Your Love

2. Move To The City (1986 Sound City Session)

3. Ain’t Goin’ Down No More (Instrumental Version – 1986 Sound City Session)

4. The Plague (1986 Sound City Session)

5. Nice Boys (1986 Sound City Session)

6. Back Off Bitch (1986 Sound City Session)

7. Reckless Life (1986 Sound City Session)

8. Mama Kin (1986 Sound City Session)

9. New Work Tune (1986 Sound City Session)

10. November Rain (Piano Version – 1986 Sound City Session))

11. Move To The City (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)

12. You’re Crazy (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)

13. November Rain (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)

15. Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)

Blu-ray audio

96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound & Remastered Stereo

5.1 Surround Sound

Bonus tracks

1. Shadow Of Your Love

2. Patience

3. Used To Love Her

4. You’re Crazy

5. Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)

Music videos

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. Sweet Child O’Mine

3. Paradise City

4. Patience

5. It’s So Easy