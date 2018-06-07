Watch Guns N’ Roses play Shadow Of Your Love for first time in 31 years

Guns N’ Roses played long-lost B-side Shadow Of Your Love for the first time in more than 30 years on the second date of their current Not In This Lifetime tour.

The band unveiled a livewire version the song at their show in Odense, Denmark. It marks the first time they have played Shadow Of Your Love since June 1987.

Shadow Of Your Love was originally written by Axl Rose and ex-GN’R guitarist Izzy Stradlin’ for their former band Hollywood Rose. It was recorded during sessions for Guns N' Roses’ debut album, Appetite For Destruction, but never made the final cut.

A live version of the song appeared on the 12” version of GN'R's 1987 single It’s So Easy and again as a B-side of 1991’s Live And Let Die single. The original studio version will finally appear on the forthcoming Super Deluxe reissue of Appetite For Destruction, released on June 29.

Shadow Of Your Love isn’t the first surprise Guns N’ Roses have dropped in their set on the Not In This Lifetime tour. During the opening show in Berlin, they covered Slither by Velvet Revolver, the band formed by GN’R guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland.

Guns N’ Roses headline the Download festival on Saturday June 9. You can find Download stage times here.