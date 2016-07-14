Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour extended

Guns N’ Roses have extended their Not In This Lifetime tour with the addition of 10 dates in Latin America, which take place in October and November.

The appearances come after the initial run of full-scale shows featuring Axl Rose’s reunion with Slash and Duff McKagan, which began in June and ends next month.

So far, the tour has featured two guest appearances from original drummer Steven Adler – plus controversy over crew reaction to a poster querying the absence of guitarist Izzy Stradlin.

Promoters Live Nation last week insisted the tour had been “an unqualified success” even though some shows on the initial leg had not sold out.

Slash recently reported that the reunion had left the band with blown minds, admitting: “We were all pretty positive that it would never happen.”

Tickets for the Latin American dates go on sale soon. Guns N’ Roses are thought to be in the running to appear at next year’s Download and Glastonbury festivals in the UK.

The newly announced dates can be found in bold below.

Axl Rose presents new material to Guns N' Roses bandmates

Opinion: Why Izzy Stradlin was the heart of Guns N' Roses

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 23: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 24: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 18: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica