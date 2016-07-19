Guitar amp giants Marshall launch new record label

Guitar amplifier giants Marshall have launched their own record label.

Marshall Records is headed up by producer Rob Cass, music industry veteran Steve Tannett and Marshall Brand Licensing Director Grace Pantony.

Marshall say: “If we make the amplifiers that enable guitarists to make music, and we produce products for their fans and music lovers to listen to their music, then it makes sense that we join those two things together and help bands and musicians record, promote and perform their music.

“And that is exactly why we have created Marshall Records. Marshall Records is the next logical step in Marshall’s evolution and is a keystone in the Marshall story.

“Now, through the Marshall brand the medium of creation is manufactured, music is made and music is brought to the people.”

So far, Marshall have not revealed which acts will be signed to their label.

The Marshall Records team

