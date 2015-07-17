Marshall phone coming soon

Amplifier firm Marshall is about to move into the phone business with an audio-focused handset.

Details of the device, to be called the Marshall London, have leaked online.

It comes with a 4.7-inch, 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It’s also fitted with two matching audio outputs.

Tech site The Verge reports: “It has two front-facing speakers, not unusual, and two audio outputs, which is far less common, plus a dedicated button at the top for instant access to your tunes. A gold-accented scroll wheel on the left side serves as the volume control.

“Marshall is also touting the high-quality audio processing inside the London, and a set of Marshall Mode in-ear headphones to complete the package.”

According to Engadget UK, the London will launch on August 21. It’s expected to sell for £399 in the UK and $499 in the US .

As well as its hugely popular range of amplification products, Marshall also make headphones and Bluetooth speakers. They’ve also enjoyed success with their Marshall Fridge.