Greta Van Fleet launch enigmatic Age Of Machine video

Greta Van Fleet have released a video for their Age Of Machine single, which was launched last week.

The video features the examination and eventual destruction of a Greek statue, plenty of archive footage of machines at work, and the band receiving eyedrops before riding motorcycles through a tunnel. But don't expect a scene-by-scene breakdown of this perplexing sequence of events.

In a statement, Greta Van Fleet say, "The video creates a new universe filled with symbolism and open to interpretation, with whispers of reflections on modernism. It is a response, a tiny piece of art in a very large conversation – four brothers and friends who spend very little time online, filled with questions – where is technology taking us, what does it all mean, and what are we trading in exchange?



"The video addresses the crumbling beauty around us, but leaves the final significance to the viewer, whether that narrative be focused on climate, industrialism, intimacy, self confidence, tradition, humanity itself, or otherwise. The only clear concept in the video is that the band chooses life."

The video was co-directed by Greta Van Fleet and Matthew Daniel Siskin, who previously worked with the band on their My Way, Soon single as well as on clips from Sharon Von Etten, Father John Misty, Cold War Kids, and his own band Gambles.

Age Of Machine comes from Greta Van Fleet's second album The Battle At Garden’s Gate. It'll be released on April 16 next year and is available to pre-order now.