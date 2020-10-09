Greta Van Fleet’s new single, My Way, Soon, may finally kill off those pesky Led Zeppelin comparisons

Greta Van Fleet have released their first new song in over a year, single My Way, Soon.

Described as “a liberating and jubilant track that celebrates and reflects the band’s personal transformation over the past three years”, My Way, Soon is out now via Lava/Republic Records. And it might just put an end to accusations that the youthful Frankenmuth, Michigan quartet are little more than a Led Zeppelin tribute act.

“This song was inspired by what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways,” says vocalist Josh Kiszka. “This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for [his GVF bandmates] Jake, Sam, and Danny as well.”

My Way, Soon is offered up as a taster of the band’s forthcoming second album, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Anthem Of The Peaceful Army. It’s their first new material since the surprise release of stand-alone single Always There in 2019.

“The definition of ’normal’ has very much broadened over the past couple of years, and it has affected us as musicians, especially in the writing and recording of this new album,” says drummer Danny Wagner. “We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by a lot of things, we were unaware of a lot of things. And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first.”

In 2019 Jake and Sam Kiszka promised that their band’s second studio album will be “something quite different” from their debut.

Speaking to NME, the guitarist and bassist both used the word ‘evolution’ in connection with their new material.

“There's a little evolution, I suppose, with everything,” said Jake. “We're working on something quite different. It's interesting, because we never know exactly what an album is going to look like – it can only be so premeditated.But as it sort of unfolds now, it's an example of where we are musically right now. It's definitely much different than Anthem Of The Peaceful Army would have been.”

“I think it's really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do,” added Sam.