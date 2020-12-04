Greta Van Fleet launch single Age Of Machine, confirm The Battle at Garden’s Gate album

Greta Van Fleet have released a new single, Age Of Machine, and announced their second album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. It'll be released on April 16 next year.

The band have also launched a website to coincide with the single release, ageofmachine.com, which hosts an audio stream of the song and features a series of strange photos from what we're presuming is a video shoot.

The band have also released the cover of the album (see below), while an incomplete tracklist featuring four named songs appears on Amazon: as well as Age Of Machine and My Way, Soon, which was released in October, there's opener Heat Above – which has been part of the band's set since 2016 but didn't feature on debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army – and Broken Bells.

Age Of Machine is something of an epic, clocking in at around the seven-minute mark, and while the song does possess a certain other-worldly sweep, it's definitely another step away from that 'Baby Led Zeppelin' tag. And we're not sure Robert Plant could ever ululate like Josh Kiszka does during the intro.

If you're thinking that album title sounds a little churchy, well, that's deliberate. "There are definitely Biblical references,” Josh tells Rolling Stone. “Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album.

"This is a world with the ancient civilisations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It’s an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilisations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment."

The Battle at Garden’s Gate is available to pre-order now.