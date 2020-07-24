Greg Dulli to stream his only live shows of 2020 online

Greg Dulli will play two special online shows on August 1st. They'll be his only live performances of 2020.

The Afghan Whigs frontman, whose Random Desire is one of Classic Rock's albums of the year so far, will perform the shows at Gold-Diggers, a boutique hotel-cum-recording studio in Santa Monica, California. He'll play songs from the album live for the first time amidst a career-spanning setlist.

"We were looking forward to kicking off the Random Desire tour in Ireland and the UK earlier this year, and sadly like everyone else had to cancel our plans," says Dulli. "So it’s been great to actually have a show to work on at the moment since it’s still unclear when it’s going to be ok to tour again."

One of the shows takes place 8PM GMT and is timed to suit fans in the UK and Europe, while a second show at 9PM EST will suit those tuning in from North America.

The shows are pay-per-view events, with tickets for both shows available now via Dice. As well as general admission tickets, bundle packages featuring a choice of t-shirts are available.

"I have two very different set lists planed for these shows," says Dulli. "So each one of them will be quite unique."