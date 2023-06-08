Green Lung announce their largest UK headline tour

UK occult rock quintet Green Lung have announced their biggest ever UK headline tour with dates in November and December, including a show at London's Scala.

it's a busy time for the band who play the Dogtooth Stage at this year's Download Festival on Sunday June 11. They recently signed to Nuclear Blast and are busy working on their third album, the follow-up to 2021'a Black Harvest.

"Since our last UK headline tour we've played some giant festivals, travelled around Europe in support of Clutch and added the finishing touches to our third album," vocalist Tom Templar comments. "We can't wait to bring all that experience to bear onstage - we'll be hitting some new cities, debuting new material, and bringing along some killer supports. Come, join our rites!"

Green Lung are also appearing at a string of European Festivals this summer, including Denmark's Copenhell on June 15 and Germanys Rock Im Wald July 28/9.

You can see the band's UK headline dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Nov 22: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 23: Manchester Gorilla

Nov 24: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 25: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 26: Bristol Thekla

Nov 30: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Dec 1: Norwich Arts Centre

Dec 2: Southampton Joiners

Dec 3: Brighton Patterns

Dec 10: London Scala

Get tickets.