Green Day are playing a tiny surprise show in Paris this weekend - and it looks like more European shows could follow

Pop punk legends Green Day have continued their recent explosion in activity by announcing an intimate, surprise show in Paris that'll be taking place this weekend. The trio will be playing the iconic, 1,500-capacity Bataclan venue this coming Saturday (November 4) - and, judging by a tantalising teaser from the band themselves, other show announcements may well be immiment.

"SURPRISE!" Green Day state via their official Twitter (sorry, 'X') handle. "We decided to hop on a plane and play a show in Paris. See you this Saturday, 4th November, at Bataclan!!! Tickets go on sale tomorrow 31 October, at 10am CET."

Tickets for the Bataclan show will be available from this location.

"See you soon!" they state, before sneakily adding: "p.s. we’ll be seeing some more of you in other cities very soon", accompanied by a wink emoji. Whether those cities will also be in Europe, back in the US or elsewhere remains to be seen, but if the band's recent movements are anything to go by, we'd say just about anything is possible.

The Bataclan show will follow another recent surprise Green Day concert at a tiny venue (by their standards, at least). Earlier this month, ahead of their headline set at this year's When We Were Young event in Las Vegas, the lads rocked up to the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club up the road from the festival for a stacked 29-song set, including a debut airing of new single The American Dream Is Killing Me. That track comes from Green Day's brand new studio album, Saviors, which will be released on January 19 via Reprise.

They've also announced a huge US tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas, with more dates around the world expected to be revealed soon.

"Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years," said the band in a statement regarding the new album. "It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability. What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.. What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?"