Green Day just played a surprise, intimate show in Las Vegas featuring Dookie in full, rarities and a brand new song (videos inside)

Pop punk legends Green Day played a surprise set at an intimate venue in Las Vegas last night (Thursday October 19), playing a 29-song set stacked with rarities, fan favourites, one brand new track and their most beloved album in full. In town for this coming weekend's When We Were Young Festival, which features a heavyweight lineup of pop punk, emo and post-hardcore faves including Green Day, Blink-182, The Offspring, Sum 41, 30 Seconds To Mars, Good Charlotte and many, many more, the trio decided to treat fans to an up-close and personal show at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club - a world away from the stadiums and festival headline slots they usually occupy.

Striding out on stage to blast straight into Dookie opener Burnout, Green Day proceeded to start the show by playing their third album in its entirety, to the delight of those lucky enough to get tickets.

Following the conclusion of Dookie, the lads then treated fans to a brand new song, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong confirming: "This is the first song off our new album!" Titled The American Dream Is Killing Me, it sounded like a classically bouncy slice of vintage, late-90s Green Day, and got a great reception.

Following that, the band rattled through a career-spanning pick of songs, including rare plays such as Oh Love, Last Night On Earth and Homecoming, plus the first ever live performance of Graffitia, taken from Green Day's most recent album, 2020's Father Of All Motherfuckers.

"Holy shittttttt," remarked the band soon after on Twitter. "We just played Dookie in full, thank you for that Las Vegas AND our new single The American Dream Is Killing Me comes out October 24th! Set those wake up calls, ya hear??"

As if that wasn't all enough, Green Day confirmed that they'll be touring the US accompanied by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas, with a flyer distributed at the show hinting that EU and UK dates will follow soon.

Watch videos from the intimate show below, and check out the band's full setlist from the night at the bottom. Green Day headline When We Were Young Festival this weekend, October 21-22, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

LET’S DO THIS! 🤘🏼 @GreenDay #greenday #vegas #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/yt9MCYP0CVOctober 20, 2023 See more

Homecoming! #greenday #americanidiot full video on our other socials .🎥 @mandyrose4u pic.twitter.com/rweJsDIVthOctober 20, 2023 See more

Graffitia live debut @fremontcountryclublv 🎥 TLITD31 on YT pic.twitter.com/pA1vXS9kYnOctober 20, 2023 See more

The American Dream is Killing Me #greenday full song on our instagram, facebook and TikTok! pic.twitter.com/PmtrQjmw51October 20, 2023 See more

WARNING! #greenday full video on all our other social media .🎥 @mandyrose4u pic.twitter.com/Jn1zAPU0eZOctober 20, 2023 See more

Green Day Las Vegas Fremont Country Club setlist October 19 2023

1. Burnout

2. Having A Blast

3. Chump

4. Longview

5. Welcome To Paradise

6. Pulling Teeth

7. Basket Case

8. She

9. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself

16. The American Dream Is Killing Me

17. Geek Stink Breath

18. One Of My Lies

19. Oh Love

20. Stuart And The Ave.

21. Disappearing Boy

22. Graffitia

23. Letterbomb

24. Last Night On Earth

25. Father Of All...

26. Nuclear Family

27. Warning

28. Revolution Radio

29. Homecoming