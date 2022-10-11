Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

By Simon Young
published

Las Vegas one-day festival will feature over 50 bands

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival.

The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more. 

Tickets go on pre-sale from October 14 from the festival's official website whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

This news follows Blink-182's announcement earlier today (October 11) that founding member and frontman Tom DeLonge has rejoined the band and will release a new song, Edging, this Friday.

The festival forms part of the California pop punk trio's biggest ever tour, which begins in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP (Festival) on March 11, 2023, and  will run through to February 26, 2024 when the tour will finish at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The band will play shows in Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September/October 2023, with The Story So Far in support. 

Catch them at the following dates:

Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE
Oct 11: London The O2, UK
Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Tickets for Blink-182's tour go on sale on their offical website on Monday, October 17 at 10am local time. 

