Grave Pleasures line up November UK tour

Grave Pleasures have announced a UK tour for later this year.
They’ll play a total of seven dates, kicking off with a set at the Damnation Festival in Leeds on November 4. They’ll bring the curtain down on the run with a show at the Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, on November 10.
The gigs have been scheduled in support of the band’s second album titled Motherblood, which is set to arrive on September 29 via Century Media Records.
Last month, Grave Pleasures released a video for their track Be My Hiroshima exclusively with Metal Hammer.
Motherblood is available to pre-order now from Amazon.
Find a list of Grave Pleasures’ UK tour dates below along with the Motherblood cover art and tracklist.
Grave Pleasures 2017 UK tour dates
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival
Nov 05: Brighton Hope & Ruin
Nov 06: Bristol Exchange
Nov 07: London Electrowerkz
Nov 08: York Fulford Arms
Nov 09: Glasgow Garage
Nov 10: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Grave Pleasures Motherblood tracklist
- Infatuation Overkill
- Doomsday Rainbows
- Be My Hiroshima
- Joy Through Death
- Mind Intruder
- Laughing Abyss
- Falling For An Atom Bomb
- Atomic Christ
- Deadenders
- Haunted Afterlife