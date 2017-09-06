Grave Pleasures line up November UK tour

Grave Pleasures have announced a UK tour for later this year.

They’ll play a total of seven dates, kicking off with a set at the Damnation Festival in Leeds on November 4. They’ll bring the curtain down on the run with a show at the Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, on November 10.

The gigs have been scheduled in support of the band’s second album titled Motherblood, which is set to arrive on September 29 via Century Media Records.

Last month, Grave Pleasures released a video for their track Be My Hiroshima exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Motherblood is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

Find a list of Grave Pleasures’ UK tour dates below along with the Motherblood cover art and tracklist.

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival

Nov 05: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Nov 06: Bristol Exchange

Nov 07: London Electrowerkz

Nov 08: York Fulford Arms

Nov 09: Glasgow Garage

Nov 10: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Grave Pleasures Motherblood tracklist

Infatuation Overkill Doomsday Rainbows Be My Hiroshima Joy Through Death Mind Intruder Laughing Abyss Falling For An Atom Bomb Atomic Christ Deadenders Haunted Afterlife

