Grand Magus release Freja's Choice video

Grand Magus are premiering their new video for Freja’s Choice exclusively with Metal Hammer. The song is taken from the band’s latest album Sword Songs, released last year on Nuclear Blast.

Speaking to Hammer about the song, frontman Janne “JB” Christoffersson says: “Freja is not only the goddess of love and beauty, she is also a goddess of war and battle and an extremely powerful sorceress. Half of those who died in battle were taken by the Valkyries to Freja’s home Folkvang. This song delves deep into the mysteries of the golden goddess!”

Previously, JB has described Sword Songs as “the best Grand Magus album ever.”

“The new songs are faster and more aggressive than on (2014 album) Triumph And Power, and we have also included some more extreme and harder stuff. I’m convinced that there are some future classics on the disc.”

The band are heading out on the Frost And Fire tour across the UK and Ireland at the dates below.

Grand Magus UK and Ireland tour dates

24 Mar: Hammerfest, Pwllheli

25 Mar: Voodoo Lounge, Dublin

26 Mar: Limelight 2, Belfast

28 Mar: Classic Grand, Glasgow

29 Mar: Sound Control, Manchester

30 Mar: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

31 Mar: Taking Heads, Southampton

1 Apr: The Globe, Cardiff

2 Apr: Underworld, London

