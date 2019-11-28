Graham Gouldman announces new solo album and tour

10cc singer Graham Gouldman has announced his first new solo album for eight years. He will release his as yet untitled new album, his first since 2012's Love And Work, through Lojinx on March 20.

The new album will feature a guest appearance from Beatle Ringo Starr on the song Standing Next To Me. Gouldman featured in Ringo's All Star Band for their 2018 tours of Europe and America, singing three 10cc classics in the set.

"Playing with Ringo Starr and The All Starr Band was absolutely brilliant, and having Ringo play drums on one of my new album’s songs was the icing on the cake," Gouldman tells Prog. "The song is about how I came to be asked to join his band, and about my experience of being on the road with Ringo alongside Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette, who also plays drums on three of the album’s tracks.”

Gouldman will also hit the road with his Heart Full of Songs semi-acoustic band, which presents his extensive catalogue of songs he's written not just for 10cc but also The Yardbirds, Herman's Hermits, Wax, Jeff Beck and The Hollies.

"I always love taking my Heart Full Of Songs show on tour," says Gouldman. "Acoustic performances always create a very intimate atmosphere where every song – which is what it’s all about - can truly be heard. It also gives me a chance to explain how the songs came about and something of the writing process. We’ll see you there."

Gouldman and band will play:

Gateshead Sage 2 - March 19

Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre - 20

Edinburgh Playhouse - 21

Glasgow St. Luke's - 22

Solihull The Core Theatre - 24

Leeds City Varieties - 25

London Union Chapel - 26

Brighton St. George's - 27

Colwyn Theatr Colwyn - 29

Liverpool Epstein Theatre - 30

Wavendon The Stables - April 1

Manchester RNCM - 1

Bristol St. George's - 3

Cardiff The Gate - 4

Tickets are available from all venues, ticket agencies and Gouldman's website.