The Graham Bonnet Band have released a video for their track The Mirror Lies.

The group led by the former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and Impellitteri frontman put out the EP My Kingdom Come to promote their sold-out Japan tour last year.

The band will kick off a 16-date UK tour with four-piece Evyltyde as support later this month.

Bonnet said: “I am excited to come back to the UK with my new group, and a full career-spanning setlist that fans will be very happy with. I hope to see you all there.”