Bonnet adds 4 shows to UK tour

Graham Bonnet has added four dates to his 2016 UK tour – including a return to his hometown of Skegness.

The Graham Bonnet Band will perform at The Suncastle in Skegness on February 3 – the former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG singer’s first show in the town of his birth since he was a teenager.

Gigs in Swindon, Carlisle and Leeds have also been added to the tour.

Danny Merton of promoters Metal Mercenary Records says: “We’re honoured to be able to be involved in bringing Graham home. We’re sure everyone in Skegness will get behind him and it’s going to be an emotional night.”

The Graham Bonnet Band are working on a new album, due out early next year via Frontiers Music.

GRAHAM BONNET BAND UK TOUR 2016

Jan 30: Swindon Level 3

Feb 03: Skegness The Suncastle

Feb 04: Carlisle The Venue

Feb 05: Glasgow O2 ABC 2

Feb 06: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Feb 07: Sheffield O2 Academy 2

Feb 09: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 10: Manchester Rebellion Bar

Feb 11: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Feb 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Feb 13: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 16: Brighton The Haunt

Feb 17: Swansea Sin City

Feb 18: Southampton Talking Heads

Feb 19: Bristol Bierkeller

Feb 20: London O2 Academy 2 Islington