Bonnet adds 4 shows to UK tour

Graham Bonnet has added four dates to his 2016 UK tour – including a return to his hometown of Skegness.
The Graham Bonnet Band will perform at The Suncastle in Skegness on February 3 – the former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG singer’s first show in the town of his birth since he was a teenager.
Gigs in Swindon, Carlisle and Leeds have also been added to the tour.
Danny Merton of promoters Metal Mercenary Records says: “We’re honoured to be able to be involved in bringing Graham home. We’re sure everyone in Skegness will get behind him and it’s going to be an emotional night.”
The Graham Bonnet Band are working on a new album, due out early next year via Frontiers Music.
GRAHAM BONNET BAND UK TOUR 2016
Jan 30: Swindon Level 3
Feb 03: Skegness The Suncastle
Feb 04: Carlisle The Venue
Feb 05: Glasgow O2 ABC 2
Feb 06: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Feb 07: Sheffield O2 Academy 2
Feb 09: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Feb 10: Manchester Rebellion Bar
Feb 11: Liverpool O2 Academy 2
Feb 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Feb 13: Norwich Waterfront
Feb 16: Brighton The Haunt
Feb 17: Swansea Sin City
Feb 18: Southampton Talking Heads
Feb 19: Bristol Bierkeller
Feb 20: London O2 Academy 2 Islington