Graham Bond Organisation box set out in June

The Graham Bond Organisation are to have a four disc box set, boasting "the biggest and most comprehensive collection of work" by the band, released in June. Wade In The Water (Classics, Origins & Oddities) will be released through Repertoire Records on June 4.

Wade In The Water (Classics, Origins & Oddities) features 96-tracks, including many from the band's classic albums - with many remixed by ex-Cream lyricist Pete Brown and Dick Heckstall-Smith (Colosseum) from the original 4-track masters.

It also includes several live performances by the GBO including Ginger Baker’s first vocal, plus an amazingly wild gig by the band’s original line-up; originally unavailable on CD until 2012. Also featured rare demo sessions together with the GBO backing other artists, many unreleased at the time plus others unavailable since the 60s.

The set comes packed into double jewel cases, with two 20-page booklets; one featuring archive memorabilia, rare photos and an introduction by producer Pete Brown, the other track-by-track annotation.