Grab three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free in this early Black Friday deal

If you're in the market for a new music streaming service, then Amazon are getting in on the early Black Friday deals by offering three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (opens in new tab) - and the offer is on right now in both the US and UK.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months for free (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited right now and you'll get three free months to sample as much music as you can stuff into your ears. Offer open to new subscribers only.

This deal is open to new subscribers and if you choose to continue with the service following the free trial period, you'll be charged $9.99/£9.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee is reduced to $8.99/£8.99 per month.

Not only will you get instant access to more than 90 million tracks, but Amazon Music Unlimited also features spatial audio, where thousands of songs are available to stream in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Channeled through a Bluetooth speaker system or a set of headphones, you’ll find audio detail that passed you by previously - even on tracks you know inside out.

There will be no ads interrupting your listening pleasure, you can also listen offline – and when not filling your ears with music, there are a ridiculous number of quality podcasts to keep you informed and interested. For more, check out our Amazon Music Unlimited review.

And don't forget that Black Friday on November 25 is fast approaching where there will be plenty of sweet streaming deals. We're keeping our eyes on them and will be posting them on our guide to the best Black Friday streaming deals covering music, TV and film. We'll also be keeping our Black Friday music deals updated in the lead up to and throughout the big sales weekend.