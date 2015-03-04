Gov’t Mule stream Monkey Man live

Gov’t Mule have premiered their live version of Rolling Stones track Monkey Man with TeamRock.

It’s taken from upcoming vinyl-only title_ Stoned Side Of The Mule_, which is released on April 20 via Mascot Label Group.

The set of Stones covers, recorded in 2009, includes guest appearances by Jackie Greene and Steve Elson, and continues the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Mainman Warren Haynes recently explained: “These archive releases allow us to highlight some of our influences – as well as how far we’ve come since our first album.”

The double-vinyl Stoned Side Of The Mule is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist