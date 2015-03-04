Trending

Gov’t Mule stream Monkey Man live

By News  

Hear track from Rolling Stones tribute set, which gets vinyl-only release in April

Gov’t Mule have premiered their live version of Rolling Stones track Monkey Man with TeamRock.

It’s taken from upcoming vinyl-only title_ Stoned Side Of The Mule_, which is released on April 20 via Mascot Label Group.

The set of Stones covers, recorded in 2009, includes guest appearances by Jackie Greene and Steve Elson, and continues the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Mainman Warren Haynes recently explained: “These archive releases allow us to highlight some of our influences – as well as how far we’ve come since our first album.”

The double-vinyl Stoned Side Of The Mule is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

  1. Under My Thumb

  2. Monkey Man

  3. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

  4. Paint It Black

  5. Angie

  6. Ventilator Blues

  7. Shattered

  8. Wild Horses

  9. Bitch

  10. Slave

  11. Play With Fire

  12. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

  13. Brown Sugar